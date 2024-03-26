Hiding behind a “Black Wolf”, a state-of-the-art nine-tonne armoured vehicle, a group of armed men in black slowly make their way towards a 19th-century chateau in the southern suburbs of Paris.

An hour earlier, four hooded assailants equipped with assault rifles stormed the historic building in Draveil, which houses a police academy.

Last week members of the French national police took part in joint training exercises to test their response to a “terror” attack as the capital gears up to host the Olympic Games this summer.

The authorities are keen to demonstrate they are well prepared.

When members of an elite tactical unit known by the acronym RAID arrive from their base in Bievres, located around 30 kilometres (20 miles) away, regular police units serving as first responders already have the scene under control.

