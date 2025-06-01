Last week in parliament, the prime minister made a statement that may illuminate the lack of understanding and the absence of a national dialogue regarding the improvement of Malta’s democratic rules. Robert Abela expressed disappointment over the opposition leader’s announcement that they would vote against the government’s bill to amend the constitution.

Typically, the government pays little heed to how the opposition votes, given that its parliamentary majority is particularly strong. However, some constitutional amendments necessitate cross-party consensus and this set of amendments would require Bernard Grech’s support for approval. Unfortunately for the government, it was not forthcoming.

“The opposition wants to run the government while it is in opposition,” Abela moaned. Therein lies the whole problem. Abela cannot distinguish between the act of making laws and the act of governing. These are two distinct functions that Abela conflates. Furthermore, changing the constitution is no ordinary act of making a law. It alters the rules of the game, redefining not merely how the government is run but also how our democracy functions.

Abela is like the captain of a very successful football team who now expects not merely to officiate the game but also to control the committee that writes the rules. Translating this, admittedly a barely competent football metaphor, to the governance of our state, Abela expects to change the constitution at will and to resounding applause every time, without the bother of persuading anyone to agree with him.

It is uncommon for the parliamentary opposition to possess the leverage necessary to halt the government’s drastic alterations to the constitution. Firstly, not all constitutional changes necessitate cross-party consensus. More importantly, not all constitutional matters are encompassed within the basic law we refer to as the Constitution of Malta. Numerous other aspects that dictate the structure of our democracy are governed by ordinary law, which the government can modify at will.

This time, the government faced pressure points it usually manages to avoid. Judges approaching retirement urged the government to change the rules regarding their retirement age because they felt, like many 68-year-olds in various professions, that they had more to give. The government often ignores the pleas of those nearing retirement. However, in this case, we had judges with deep connections to the Labour Party who used their access to negotiate on their own behalf.

It is truly quite unseemly: judges lobbying ministers and MPs behind closed doors to persuade them to change laws – the constitution even – for their personal benefit. I’d like to believe it is still unacceptable for ministers and MPs to lobby judges behind closed doors to influence their interpretation of laws – the constitution even – for personal or even political gain.

It is for such a mundane need that the government urged the legislative body to change the constitution urgently. Other quick changes were hastily included, primarily as a means to appease the European Commission. The amendments were clumsy, poorly thought out, ominously laden with unconsidered implications and, in some cases, unexplained or perhaps inexplicable.

In other words, this was a bill similar to several other piecemeal constitutional amendments hastily pushed through parliament over the past seven years, with minimal parliamentary debate and no public consultation whatsoever. On previous occasions, the opposition was either unable to prevent the changes imposed by the government or, for various reasons, too weak to wield its power to halt this stampede in slow motion, trampling over our democracy, by all accounts, in a disordered crush without a clear goal.

No democracy changes its constitution in this way. No government anywhere expects parliamentarians, especially opposition MPs, to vote on constitutional amendments they only learned about a month prior and first saw a written version of the proposals just a day or two before they are meant to declare their voting intentions in parliament.

This sort of hurried constitutional change is more characteristic of dictatorships, where the enactment of laws is merely a formality to endorse the true power in the land: the will of the tyrant. No doubt, Abela anticipates that institutions will capitulate to his demands precisely when he desires them to. After all, for the most part, that is evidently what they do, apparently without him even needing to request it.

But I believe this situation reflects less the sophisticated tyranny of a dictatorship and more a tragicomedy of gro­tesque incompetence. Abela’s govern­ment, in this episode, appeared unwilling to heed the judges desperate for an extension of their employment contract. Lacking the courage to refuse them outright, it instead went to parliament to publicly plead for the opposition’s acquiescence, while never truly expecting it.

After all, it doesn’t require strategic genius for the government to anticipate the opposition’s reluctance to relinquish one of the very few opportunities it has for autonomous and consequential action. It could have made proper negotiations prior to publishing the bill. It could have attempted to mobilise public support to compel a political choice on the opposition. It could have pursued a process of constitutional change that would be regarded as the barest minimum in any democracy.

The fact is that if these constitutional amendments were genuinely a matter of policy for the governing party, it failed miserably at implementing that policy. My suspicion is that it scarcely wanted to make the effort.

This is no way to manage the fundamental laws of the land. The constitution requires a national debate. We ought to consider how to protect and enhance our democracy, empower people to take ownership of the governance of their country, strengthen individual and community rights, refresh the separation of powers and tighten the bond between citizens and their state.

This cannot be achieved with minimal changes without even attempting public participation, cross-party consensus and a shared vision for our country. It cannot be accomplished if the government continues to be hostile to the possibility that there may be considerations others might take into account that it has not. It cannot be realised if senior state officials – such as judges, along with senior civil servants and others – prefer to negotiate behind closed doors instead of engaging in and enriching a competent national debate.

And the constitution of the country cannot be changed – and it should not be changed – without the will and consent of the people it governs.