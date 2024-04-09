An Indian man who lost his job while he was in jail on charges that were thrown out of court has been thrown a regulatory lifeline, days after Identità said he was in an “irregular immigration situation”.

In an e-mail, the principal immigration officer gave Dasari Saiteja a few days to apply for a single work permit at Identità following a “one-time concession”.

“I’m feeling much better now because I can apply and begin my process again now,” the 25-year-old said.

Saiteja was kept in preventive custody for 50 days after Identità reported him to the police who charged him with submitting forged lease agreements to the immigration agency.

He and another co-national were acquitted in March, after it emerged that his agent was responsible for the forgery.

During his time in prison, Saiteja’s employer, QK Services, fired the Indian national because he “did not report for work”.

Since Saiteja had lost his job at the start of February, he was told he was an irregular migrant when he applied for a new work permit. Following media reports and appeals by activist Patricia Graham, the principal immigration officer gave Saiteja a 10-day concession to regularise his position.

Reflecting on his ordeal, the Indian national said: “I never expected such things could happen in my life, but I learned big lessons for my life. I’m looking forward to my career and to having success in my life.”