The crucifix, forming part of the eight Passion statues at Xagħra basilica, has been recently restored by the Atelier del Restauro of Naxxar. The crucifix, by Luigi Guacci’s firm of Lecce, Italy, has enjoyed great devotion since its arrival in 1913. The rest of the statues arrived in the following two years.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the statue of Mary Magdalene, one of the three statues of the Crucifixion (Il-Vara l-Kbira). The Xagħra Passion statues are said to be unique, as it is the biggest set by Guacci that belonged to a single parish church.

The statues will be carried during the Good Friday pageantry procession at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Good Friday processions are held at San Lawrenz at 3pm, San Ġorġ, Victoria, at 5.30pm and Nadur and Żebbuġ at 6pm.