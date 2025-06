A 64-year-old Xagħra man was grievously injured on Friday evening when he crashed his motorcycle into a barrier on Xewkija’s Triq Sant’ Elizabetta.

The police said in a statement that the incident was reported to the police at around 10pm.

The man was given first aid on-site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

A police investigation into the incident is under way.