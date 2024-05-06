The basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady in Xagħra, which celebrated the feast of its co-patron St Joseph yesterday, Sunday, is this year marking the 100th anniversary of the altar painting of St Joseph by Virginio Monti (1852-1942). The painting replaced another one representing the Sacred Family by Giuseppe Bonnici.

The altar bears the motifs of St Joseph on the stone-carved underlying space showing the parish’s intention, from the beginning, that the north transept be dedicated to St Joseph when the construction of the church started in 1855.

The present painting depicting St Joseph with the infant Jesus shows the Vatican’s dome in the background.

The Voci Angeliche choir, together with the orchestra, under the direction of Grace Vella Refalo, took part in yesterday’s celebrations. The Victory Band accompanied the procession with the statue of St Joseph.