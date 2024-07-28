The Zammit Tabona family, together with the management of The Xara Collection, recently organised the eighth edition of their annual charity dinner, with all proceeds and donations going towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi. The event was held at the Xara Lodge, under the patronage of Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi, Auxiliary Bishop of Malta.

Throughout the evening, guests celebrated and enjoyed flavourful food prepared by the Xara Catering team, paired with fine wines from Farsons and Marsovin, and live music by the Louise Ellul Bonici Quinet. An outstanding amount of €54,000 was collected on the night, contributing to the already existing tally, which now totals €251,380 since the charity dinner’s first edition in 2017.

Guests enjoying the charity dinner.

For the third year, art played a big role in the evening. An exhibition depicting art from 17 locally renowned artists was sponsored by Wibke Seifert and Seifert Systems. Guests were invited to view the fine artworks, and 25 to 100 per cent from their sale was donated to the Siġġiewi home. Any paintings not sold during the night have been moved to The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, where they are on display.

Xara Palace director Nicola Paris said: “We are grateful to Fr Martin Micallef, Nadine Camilleri Cassano and all the team at Id-Dar tal-Providenza for their unwavering dedication and compassion, many thanks to each and every one of the guests for the presence on the night, to all the companies that have very generously donated the prizes for the evening, and those that have offered their support for logistics, and of course, the main sponsors for their support in this event.”

One of the dishes prepared by the Xara Catering team.

She also thanked all the team at The Xara Collection, “who have selflessly donated their time, wages and energy to ensure the success of this charity dinner, which was a night of Celebration and giving”.

Big players of the evening were the sponsors, who support the cause year after year. The main sponsors were Mimici Foundation, APS Bank, Seifert Systems, MIA, PWC, The Point Shopping Mall, EY, Halmann, KPMG, VJ Salomone, Camilleri Paris Mode, Concept Stadium, General Soft Drinks, Raico, MUMN, Mavenry, Wearworks.

Some of the artworks on display.

Additional sponsors included Albert Camilleri (The Creatives) for photographic services, Louise Ellul Bonici and the musicians for the entertainment, Zaffarese, Joinwell FXB, Charles Grech, Alistair Floral Design, Somm Escape, JUGS, Jimmy Vella, The Master Cellar, Kontrada Wines, Stephen Cordina, MacBake, Alf Mizzi & Sons, Farsons, Mvintage Jewellery, il_lokal, The Phoenicia Malta and Iniala Hotel Valletta.