Xavi is optimistic of Barcelona reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite watching his dominant team held 1-1 at Napoli on Wednesday.

Barcelona were the better team for large parts of the game in Naples but return to Spain level after Victor Osimhen snatched a draw with the hosts’ only shot on target.

Xavi’s team, who scored through Robert Lewandowski, created more chances and were agonisingly close to getting a last-gasp win when Ilkay Gundogan’s low shot whizzed just wide.

“Playing like this we have a good chance of going through. We played well in attack and defence, and after the goal we created more chances,” Xavi told reporters.

“We deserved to win but this is the Champions League, if you give them a space then you can be punished.

