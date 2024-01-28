Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he will quit his “cruel and unpleasant” job at the end of the season after his struggling team were beaten 5-3 by Villarreal on Saturday in La Liga.

“On June 30 I will leave the club, it’s a decision I have taken with the president, with the staff,” Xavi told reporters.

Champions Barcelona, third in the top flight, are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid with their title defence virtually over.

“The feeling of being Barca coach is cruel, unpleasant, it feels like people lack respect for you a lot of the time,” said Xavi.

