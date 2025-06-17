Xewkija parish will celebrate the titular feast of St John the Baptist on Sunday, June 22.

On, Tuesday, June 17, St John the Baptist Square will come alive with music for the third edition of Jubilant Rhapsody.

At the heart of this year’s concert is the Prekursur Wind Band, under the direction of Marvin Grech. The band will be presenting a repertoire that blends tradition with contemporary pieces, featuring dynamic vocal performances by Ozzy Lino, Gabriella Azzopardi and Remy Azzopardi, along with the children’s choir Kor Ulied il-Battista.

Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The concert starts at 9pm.

On June 19, Mgr Joseph Camilleri will celebrate mass for the sick at the Rotunda at 9am, while Qala archpriest Mgr Edward Xuereb will celebrate mass for all benefactors at 7.30pm.

A grand band march by the Prekursur Band and the Duke of Connaught’s Own Band of Birkirkara will follow.

The day’s events will be concluded with The Spectacle, an audiovisual show featuring synchronised fireworks.

On June 20, Mgr Eddie Zammit will concelebrate solemn mass at 7.30pm. The homily will be delivered by Fr Arthur Cutajar, OFM, CONV.

A march by the Prekursur Band will begin at 9.30pm, while the San Girgor Band of Kerċem will perform a musical programme under the direction of Mark Gauci at St John the Baptist Square.

On June 21, eve of the feast, Fr Michael Grima will celebrate mass at 9am. The Te Deum will then be sung.

The Festa għat-tfal (children’s feast), with the participation of the Prekursur Band, will take place at 9.45am.

The translation of the saint’s relic will be held at 7pm, followed by mass celebrated by cathedral archpriest, Mgr Joseph Sultana. The Knights of the Order of St John will participate.

On June 22, feast day, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead pontifical mass with homily at 9am. Archpriest Daniel Xerri will celebrate mass at 6.15pm. Ulied il-Battista choir, under the direction of Amy Rapa, will take part. The orchestra will be directed by Colin Attard.

The procession with the statue of St John the Baptist, accompanied by the Prekursur Band, will start at 7.45pm.

All functions will be broadcast live on Radju Prekursur 99.3FM stereo and streamed live on www.radjuprekursur.com.

On Tuesday, June 24, the liturgical feast of the nativity of St John the Baptist, Bishop George Bugeja, Apostolic Vicar of Tripoli, will concelebrate mass at 7pm.