XGENIA, co-founded by Maltese brothers Mark and Dr Michael Flores Martin, has been selected as a finalist for the SBC First Pitch Competition at this year’s SBC Summit Lisbon. This prestigious competition, which highlights the most innovative startups in the iGaming industry, will give XGENIA the opportunity to present its transformative AI technology to a panel of industry experts and investors.

“This is a proud moment for us as Maltese natives,” said Mark Flores Martin, CEO of XGENIA. “Our AI-powered platform will revolutionise game development, and we are excited to showcase its capabilities on a global stage. As a company with deep roots in Malta, a global hub for iGaming, this recognition reflects not just the potential of XGENIA, but the innovative spirit of Maltese tech.”

XGENIA’s platform enables the creation of online slot games in a fraction of the usual development time, setting new standards for efficiency and personalisation in the iGaming sector​​. With several Letters of Intent already signed with key market players, the company is poised for rapid expansion. Mark and Michael, both deeply connected to Malta’s thriving iGaming scene, have long been advocates for the integration of AI technology to advance the sector globally​​.

XGENIA has been selected as a finalist for the SBC First Pitch Competition at this year’s SBC Summit Lisbon.

Meet the XGENIA team at SBC Summit Lisbon 2024, Stand S120, where attendees can experience a live demo of their revolutionary platform. Meeting slots can also be booked on https://xgenia.ai/meet-at-sbc.