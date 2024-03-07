Plans for the building of dozens of villas along Xgħajra’s coastline have been slated for approval by a Planning Authority case officer.

If ultimately approved by the Authority, the development will see the construction of 69 villas right next to Smart City in an area where there are currently no buildings.

The 67,000 square metre site is also right below Fort St Rocco, which enjoys the highest level of heritage protection by the Planning Authority.

The case officer recommended that the development be approved as it falls within the Grand Harbour Local Plan and does not exceed the total floor area that was approved in a similar application in 2009 when Smart City was approved.

The case officer also noted that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) was not against the project because views from the fort to the sea were not obstructed.

The SCH had said that it “does not object to the proposed villas as the line of sight of the fort toward the open seas will be preserved, and the ditch will not be impacted. The layout of these buildings will follow the existing contours to mitigate the visual impact on the existing historic military structures, particularly Fort St Rocco”.

PA approval of the outline development permission does not mean that construction works can begin immediately. ,

The outline permit determines the square footage of the development and the maximum height of buildings.

A full development permit would still be required.

The 2009 outline development permit had featured 51 residential dwellings, 18 fewer less than the current proposal, because part of the site was previously allocated for commercial use.