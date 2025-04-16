The Nationalist Party announced a new slogan, “Xogħol. Ħajja. Kwalità (Work. Life. Quality)” ahead of Workers’ Day celebrations.

PN MP and social dialogue shadow minister Ivan Castillo said the slogan reflects the party’s vision for a better quality of life for families.

“We want you to work to live, and not live to work. Achieving a balance is essential,” Castillo said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The PN proposed a number of measures aimed at improved family life, he said. Among them, a proposal to extend maternity and parental leave to a full year, allowing families to spend more time with their loved ones.

The PN also proposed investing more in remote working, so people can have more flexibility to spend time at home, he added.

Moving forward, Castillo said that the government should be investing more in upskilling workers.

PN general secretary Charles Bonello said the slogan shows the PN's committment to improving workers' lives, and the party's Organisational Executive Secretary, Stefan Caruana, announced that on May 1, from 2pm onwards, the PN will be hosting an event, Festa Familja, in front of the American Embassy in Ta' Qali.