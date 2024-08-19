Updated 11.20am with video

A 56-metre yacht sank off Sicily’s northern coast on Monday morning, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Italian coastguard.

The UK-flagged Bayesian sank at around 5am in a violent squall and is believed to have sunk to a depth of 50 metres. There were 22 people onboard – 10 crew members and 12 passengers.

Of those, 15 were rescued while seven people were still missing as of 10.30am, according to a statement by the Palermo Coast Guard.

The missing people, six of whom were passengers aboard the yacht, are British, American and Canadian nationals, the coastguard said.

Eight of those rescued required hospital treatment.

Four coastguard naval vessels, one helicopter and a team of divers from the firefighting department are being used in the search for missing people.

The search is being coordinated by Palermo’s coast guard. Messina’s coast guard has also been involved in the search.