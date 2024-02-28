Yachting Malta will once again be present at the prestigious Dubai International Boat Show for the second consecutive year.

Building upon the success of its inaugural presence, Yachting Malta returns with an even more prominent stand and an expanded crew, poised to showcase the best of Malta’s yachting industry on the global stage.

In 2024, Yachting Malta will be collaborating with Malta Enterprise and the Malta Tourism Authority as well as the Maltese Embassy for the UAE, with whom a dynamic programme of high-level meetings for the Maltese delegation will be organised.

This strategic partnership underscores Yachting Malta’s commitment to fostering strong ties between Malta and the UAE, particularly within the maritime industry.

