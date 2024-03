Maltese midfielder Yannick Yankam turned out as Lexington SC’s hero after scoring the all-important goal which handed them a narrow 1-0 win over Chattanooga RW, on Friday night.

The former Birkirkara captain was deployed from the start as a pivot in a 4-2-3-1 for the second game in a row as Lexington SC were playing their first home game of their USL League One campaign.

