A yellow weather warning was issued Saturday as strong southeasterly winds swept the country.

In a statement, the Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport said winds would be strongest over exposed areas. The yellow weather warning is valid until 10pm and will be renewed as necessary, it said.

"The wind warning will be issued again for tonight due to strong southeasterly winds and for the following night due to rather strong to strong south-southeasterly winds being forecast,” it told Times of Malta.

The Met Office explained that a depression over Algeria and high pressure over the East Mediterranean was causing the windy conditions.

At midday, windspeed in San Lawrenz, Gozo, climbed to 26 knots while in Mosta and Luqa, speeds peaked at 24 knots, it said.

Other localities recorded calmer conditions, however, with winds reaching 11 knots in Msida and just 9 knots in Bengħajsa.

Popular weather website windfinder.com said strong winds on Saturday were expected to peak at around 10pm, when the windspeed is expected to reach 40 knots.

Windspeeds are expected to peak at around 1am on Sunday, when gusts are anticipated to reach as high as 43 knots, the website forecast.

According to the Met Office, the average windspeed norm for March is 9.5 knots, while the highest speed norm is 42 knots. The highest windspeed for March was recorded in 1949, when gusts reached 61 knots, it said.

Winds are forecast to ease slightly on Sunday, shifting to a south by southeast direction and ranging between Force 3 and 5 throughout the day. Isolated showers are expected, but temperatures will rise slightly, with highs of 20°C and lows of 17°C.

Saturday’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 19°C, with a low of 16°C.

This weekend’s warning is the latest in a series issued throughout the week, with similar alerts for strong winds seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.