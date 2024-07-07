Can you tell us about the inspiration behind Adam’s Fish Shop and how it all began?

AD: It all started in my childhood, inspired by my father’s gelateria and the amazing atmosphere it had. Watching him interact with customers, bringing smiles with great products and experiences, made me realise that I wanted to be a chef.

Recognising Malta’s untapped potential for providing fresh, gourmet seafood, I was amazed by how rarely locals experimented with fresh fish and seafood dishes at home. Determined to change this, I introduced the innovative concept of ‘prepared seafood meals’, and captivating my customers and making seafood dining at home an irresistible experience, not only for occasions.

Since then, my goal has always been to provide people with a wonderful experience every time they enter our shop in Mosta.

What keeps you going?

AD: Many years have passed since my father’s gelateria, but the mindset remains the same. Along with my team, we constantly strive to innovate, be creative, and lead the seafood and fish market locally. We were the first to introduce this unique fish and seafood gourmet concept a few years ago. While competition has grown, we see it as an opportunity to renew our offerings, find new suppliers who share our commitment to quality and sustainability, and keep improving.

As I often say: “You must constantly change and innovate, employing chefs with different visions and the motivation to pull them off. You must do what you can to keep yourself one step ahead of your competition.”

This week, we’re excited to launch our new outside catering brochure and website. It’s the passion for continuous improvement that drives us to provide a complete 360-degree experience for our customers, from the moment they step into our shop to enjoying our products at home.

What motivated you to launch the new Events Catering Creations brochure, and what can customers expect from it?

AD: We’ve always offered outside catering, but we decided to

elevate it with our Summer Events Catering Creations brochure. It features all our customers’ favourites alongside seasonal products and recipes that showcase the wonderful flavours summer has to offer. We wanted to make these delicious and unique seafood dishes more accessible for events, ensuring our customers have an unforgettable culinary experience.

How does the new website enhance the customer experience compared to the previous one?

AD: Our new website is designed to be more user-friendly, straightforward and efficient. We wanted to make the shopping experience easier, faster and more satisfying for our customers. By improving the layout and navigation, we ensure that our customers can find what they need quickly and effortlessly, enhancing their overall experience with Adam’s Fish Shop.

Can you share some of the key features of your new website that you believe will benefit your customers the most?

AD: Visitors to our website can

explore various categories and discover over 200 products to complete their meals. Each product comes with a description to inspire new culinary creations at home. The website also features our outside catering services, as well as our boat and yacht chartering options, which we’ve been offering for many years.

Additionally, we’ve included helpful resources and tips to make seafood preparation at home easier and more enjoyable.

Sustainability is a significant focus for Adam’s Fish Shop. How do you ensure that the seafood you offer comes from sustainable sources?

AD: We carefully select our suppliers through visits, fairs and discussions focused on sustainability. It’s crucial to understand that without responsible fishing methods, resources will dwindle. At Adam’s, we ensure that we respect the marine environment we are passionate about. We believe in supporting sustainable practices to help keep the fishing sector healthy. It’s simple: if you love something, you take care of it.

With the launch of the new catering brochure and website, what are your goals for Adam’s Fish Shop in the coming year?

AD: Our goal is to remain a market leader in innovation, maintain the highest quality of our products and ensure they are accessible to everyone. We aim to keep our offerings fresh and exciting while staying true to our commitment to quality and sustainability.

We’re focusing on expanding our reach and making our products available to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best seafood Malta has to offer.

Can you highlight some of the most popular dishes or services that customers can look forward to in your Events Catering Creations?

AD: From our new brochure, customers can enjoy our famous homemade smoked salmon selection, smoked cod fish tostada with turmeric mayonnaise, tuna tataki (a summer bestseller), Thai shrimp noodle salad and various ceviche.

We also offer meat-based dishes, making our outside catering services a comprehensive solution rather than just a ‘fish and seafood’ option at an event. This variety ensures that we can cater to diverse tastes and preferences, making any event we cater a memorable one.

What message would you like to convey to your loyal customers and the local community regarding these new developments and your commitment to excellence?

AD: I want to say thank you for your continued support. We’re committed to bringing you the best seafood and fish, always striving for excellence and innovation.

Our new developments are a testament to our dedication to enhancing your experience with us, both in-store, online and through our delivery service partners. We look forward to continuing this journey with you, delivering the freshest, highest quality products, and making every meal a special one.

Your support inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and improving, ensuring that Adam’s Fish Shop remains your go-to destination for fresh and sustainable seafood.