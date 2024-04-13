This item appeared in the ‘Connecting Malta to mainland Europe’ supplement by ATTO published with The Sunday Times of Malta on April 7, 2024

Established in 1995, EuroBridge Shipping Services started as a freight forwarder from Italy. Over the last decade, it established itself as one of the leading freight forwarding companies and now moves cargo all over the world via various modes of transport to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

EuroBridge is committed in investing in new technologies to offer its client base the best possible service not only by delivering on its promises but to also keep the client updated and informed about their shipments’ status and ETA. By offering a wide range of services, EuroBridge aims to provide the best service to all its clientele. Being ISO 9001 certified and AEO certified, EuroBridge ensures that the high standards are kept throughout all stages of the shipment.

The company, apart from operating its own fleet of trailers from Europe, is also connected to a wide range of international and local partners to be able to give clients the right service, at the right level of quality for the right price. Its list of services includes: Groupage, full loads, warehousing, 3pl services, air freight, customs clearance, domestic haulage and insurance.

In 2024, EuroBridge expanded its operation with a new state of the art logistics hub located on Guze Duca Street and Mdina Road, Qormi. The hub incorporates the new administration, operations, and sales offices together with 4 floors of additional warehouse and staging space.

As a company, EuroBridge Shipping Services Ltd, prides itself in its dedicated and qualified staff. It believes that its quality service to customers is only possible through the excellent work the employees perform.

All employees are committed to give customers what they need in a timely and professional manner. All staff members are trained to provide a level of service that complies with the company’s motto ‘You can count on us’. EuroBridge’s highly loyal customers are a testament that the company’s trusted employees are their guarantee.