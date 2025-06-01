Veronique Dalli let the whole country down. She not only got rejected as an EU judge but then flew into a tantrum, withdrawing her nomination and accusing the panel of a “predetermined” process. She wasn’t content embarrassing the entire country, she was determined to humiliate herself with her childish pettiness.

Any mature candidate would simply and graciously accept the decision of the respected panel of the Article 255 Committee. Any decent self-respecting professional would go away quietly, in the knowledge they’d given it their best shot, grateful for the opportunity. But not Dalli.

Before news of the panel’s rejection of her nomination spread, she announced she had withdrawn her nomination. She then levelled obscene accusations against the Article 255 Committee, claiming the process was rigged. “The process was being steered in a pre-determined direction,” she commented.

After throwing the proverbial muck at the respected members of that panel, she refused to elaborate. “I do not want to go into specific details,” Dalli added dismissively. That’s just shocking behaviour. Dalli proved beyond all doubt she is entirely unfit for the role of judge at the EU General Court. That position demands restraint, reflection, caution and judgement. Dalli demonstrated she has none of those attributes.

Dalli not only damaged the reputation of our country, which keeps sending inept unprepared candidates to be grilled by that panel; she made serious allegations about the members of that panel, highly respected individuals of integrity.

That panel is composed of seven persons chosen from among former members of the Court of Justice and the General Court of the European Union, members of national Supreme Courts and jurists of recognised competence.

The panel is currently headed by Prof. Allan Rosas, a Finnish jurist who published extensively on international, humanitarian and human rights law, and served as judge at the European Court of Justice between 2002 and 2019.

When Rosas started his stint at the European Court of Justice, Dalli had barely got her law degree. For 20 years, Dalli failed to pursue any higher training or qualification, instead joining José Herrera’s private legal firm. As soon as Labour got into power, she was put on MEPA’s board of directors and then on the Planning Authority.

On the eve of throwing her hat into the ring to become judge at the EU General Court, she finally pursued a postgraduate degree in EU law, completing it in May 2024. Within weeks, she applied to become judge at the EU court.

I am no legal expert. But pursuing a nine-month course in EU law and immediately assuming you’re qualified to become an EU court judge smacks of over-confidence.

If you’ve spent your entire 20-year career in Malta, six years of which at MEPA and the PA, with no overseas experience and with absolutely no experience on the European mainland, it’s going to be tough to convince a panel of experienced European judges you have what it takes to be judge at the EU General Court.

That’s like passing your first post-graduate surgery exam and expecting to be made chief surgeon at one of Europe’s clinical centres of excellence.

Robert Abela behaved even more childishly than Veronique Dalli herself - Kevin Cassar

Dalli carries the bulk of responsibility for subjecting our country to such humiliation and embarrassment. But some responsibility must be borne by those who allowed her name to be submitted. Their utterly hopeless judgement was manifested when they first chose Edward Zammit Lewis. Who in his right mind would ever pick Zammit Lewis as our country’s nominee for a European Union court judge? It was pretty obvious to anybody with a single synapse that Zammit Lewis was going to be slaughtered. He not only lacked competence but carried so much baggage he couldn’t even get through the door where the grilling took place.

The local committee’s choice of Zammit Lewis and then Dalli thrashed the credibility of Malta’s selection process. It was evident to all that this was an entirely politicised process. The Article 255 Committee must have completely lost faith in Malta’s ability to pick a decent candidate.

What must that committee of respected judges be thinking about Malta’s latest nominee after she walked out of her grilling and started levelling unsubstantiated smears against them?

Dalli’s outburst might be put down to an impulsive reaction in a moment of disappointment. But is an impulsive immature loose cannon somebody who deserves to be appointed to the bench? Hardly.

What made matters far worse for our country was the man who keeps putting his foot in it – Robert Abela.

Instead of apologising on behalf of the country for Dalli’s childish drama, he doubled down with a tantrum of his own. Abela should learn to keep his mouth shut. All he needed to say was that the government will issue a new call for applicants and revise the recruitment process and selection criteria to ensure our next nominee sails through the grilling without drama.

Instead, Abela behaved even more childishly than Dalli herself. He attacked everybody. “There are people outside this country who are causing harm, even one of the applicants has caused harm to this country,” Abela accused. He turned on the opposition, his default scapegoat: “The PN is the one causing harm to this country.”

Abela is accusing the Article 255 Committee of allowing itself to be influenced by the opposition party, by the “enemies of the state”, by those “causing harm to our country”.

That’s not only deeply insulting to the respected judges, it’s also a reflection of the real reason for our country’s repeated humiliation – a shallow, petty, small-minded prime minister who hasn’t grown up.

Kevin Cassar

