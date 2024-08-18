Jason Micallef has been elevated to a new post within Labour, a post newly created for him.

Labour trawled the Soviet Union archives to come up with it.

Micallef is now ‘Special Delegate on the Implementation of the Electoral Manifesto’.

Micallef isn’t just any delegate, he’s a ‘special delegate’. And Jason deserves it – because he’s so special, so special that they’ve got rid of him.

Jason’s post, of course, is completely phoney. A party official doesn’t implement the party’s manifesto.

It’s the executive that does. Besides, we already have a minister, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who’s tasked with the role of “implementation of the electoral programme”.

Micallef’s new post is just another fake job, like Rosianne Cutajar’s. But it’s ‘special’. And that should keep Micallef’s massive ego in check ‒ at least for now.

That was the price Robert Abela paid to secure Micallef’s withdrawal from the deputy leader contest. Abela was intent on wrecking Micallef’s path to the deputy leadership.

Initially, Abela tried convincing party delegates that Micallef was a blast from the past. “Don’t turn back the clock,” he warned them. “When your time is up, don’t come back,” he told Jason.

“If this rumour is true,” Abela commented about Micallef’s intention to run, “then it’s up to party delegates to pass judgement”, expressing confidence in their good judgement. When asked whether Micallef appealed to middle-of-the-road voters he replied: “It’s up to the delegates to decide.”

Several of his ministers parroted his comments. When asked whether he supports Micallef, Transport Minister Chris Bonett commented: “that’s a choice for the delegates.”

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri stated: “I have no doubt the delegates will make the best choice.” And Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg told the Times of Malta: “The delegates have a decision to take and they always made the right choice – I leave it in their hands.”

Well, it’s no longer in their hands, is it?

Those party delegates are no longer trusted to make that “right choice”. Abela sensed that letting delegates choose was treacherous – for him. He knows delegates love Jason far more than him. Those grassroots love Jason more than Abela, who’s seen as a Johnny come lately. Micallef trudged for years, even during the tough years in opposition, when Abela was nowhere to be seen. Abela only barged in when Labour was in power.

If the delegates were allowed a vote, they’d make Micallef deputy leader even though Abela told them not to. That would deal his authority a final fatal blow. Abela couldn’t possibly risk it.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, when asked about Micallef’s candidature, stated: “It’s up to the delegates to decide. The delegates are mature enough to make the best decisions. At the end of the day, everybody must respect the choices made because the choices are made through a democratic process.”

What democratic process? Abela struck a deal with Micallef to thwart that democratic process – Micallef backed off and Abela made him a ‘special delegate’. And Labour’s real delegates are denied a choice in the matter.

“Now a democratic process kicks off and the delegates….,” Parliamentary

Secretary Andy Ellul told Mark Laurence Zammit. Labour is a consummate professional in demolishing democracy even within its own party. Labour excels at dismantling democratic processes.

Abela has snatched away delegates’ right to have a say on who their deputy leader is – because Abela doesn’t trust them to do what he says. He’s too scared he’ll be thoroughly humiliated. He’s running scared from that “democratic process” and the will of his delegates.

No wonder delegates are so furious. They feel cheated, betrayed by both Micallef and Abela. Those who publicly expressed their support for Micallef, like MEP Daniel Attard and Labour stalwart Manuel Cuschieri, must be kicking themselves for sticking their neck out for Jason.

Jason Micallef’s post, of course, is completely phoney. A party official doesn’t implement the party’s manifesto. It’s the executive that does - Kevin Cassar

“After long days of meetings, discussions and much thought, I decided to accept the call of a great number of party delegates to contest the deputy leader party affairs post,” Micallef bombastically announced on August 2.

As Abela’s lieutenants swiftly opened their cannons on Micallef, he retaliated. “I know who you are – all of you,” he warned “the hidden hands” passing fabricated stories to the “so-called independent media”.

“You can attack me as much as you like but there is one thing you cannot do,” Micallef declared, “on September 13, the choice will be in the hands of Labour party delegates.” It won’t.

Just six days later, Micallef was forced to abandon his divine mission of party “renewal” and his empty threats.

“During the day I met the Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Robert Abela. I also met MEP and my old friend Alex Agius Saliba. I don’t feel I should proceed with plans to contest the deputy leader post. I am doing so because I believe the interest of the party, and its people, for me always and everywhere come first and foremost,” he announced in a Facebook post.

What a joke! Didn’t he tell us he’d put in much thought before taking the tough decision to contest? What happened? Was the silly post of ‘special delegate’ so alluring?

Abela’s Labour Party has become a laughing stock. When Joseph Muscat wanted to make Konrad Mizzi deputy leader, he changed the party statute in 2016. When Abela took power in 2020 he changed the statute, again. MPs and MEPs could no longer contest the post. Now, barely four years later, Abela decided to change it back so MPs and MEPs can contest, opening the door for Agius Saliba to run. That’s not a statute, it’s a chewing gum that can be stretched and pulled in all directions.

Former MEP Josianne Cutajar wasn’t amused. She wanted the post herself, especially now that Micallef pulled out. She didn’t want Agius Saliba to run. That would bury her chances. That post, she insisted, must be held by “someone who can devote undivided attention to the party”. She has a point. How can Agius Saliba run the party’s affairs from Brussels?

But Abela isn’t interested in the party or country. He’s only concerned with retaining power. Every position in government and the party is just another pawn that he moves around to protect his own interests. As for party delegates, Abela doesn’t trust them to decide anything.

Abela even shut out the media from Labour’s extraordinary general conference. That’s not a progressive democratic European socialist party. It’s the work of a paranoid autocrat who knows his days are numbered.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.