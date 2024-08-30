Inspirational teenage athlete Jake Vella died on Friday, at the age of 15.

For most of his life, he had been fighting an extremely rare condition that caused him to gain weight rapidly despite eating healthy and training continuously.

His condition took a turn for the worse over the past few days and he died at Mater Dei Hospital, where he had recently been living and receiving treatment.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli announced his death and paid tribute to Vella's aspirational attitude towards life.

Jake Vella's final TV appearance was earlier this month.

"We lost a boy who inspired a lot of people. You will remain in our hearts always," she said.

Vella became a beloved, renowned face when he went public with his condition and began documenting his constant fight with the disease while remaining positive and full of energy and determination.

His neurological condition, known as Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD), affects mostly children and there are only around 100 confirmed cases of it worldwide.

The exact cause of ROHHAD remains unknown and research on it is inconclusive.

Jake had been living and receiving treatment in hospital. Photo: Facebook / Josie Vella

It could possibly be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, but no specific gene has been definitively linked to the condition yet.

Although immensely painful and uncomfortable, the condition did not dampen the young man’s spirits.

Vella not only soldiered on but also turned into a philanthropist, organising swimming challenges and sports events with other athletes to raise funds and awareness for abandoned animals and other causes.

He worked especially closely with the wife of the Prime Minister, Lydia Abela. The two ran a Christmastime campaign, called Rigal bi mħabba b'differenza, urging hospital visitors to donate foodstuffs for abandoned animals.

Young Jake Vella, before he was diagnosed.

Vella had also started to learn boxing and playing the drums, guitar and the piano.

His relentless efforts won him awards for being an inspirational athlete and animal rights activist, and last May he broke the national record for youngest person to swim 100 kilometres in a pool.

'Suddenly he began gaining weight rapidly'

His last public appearance was earlier this month during a live telethon that was raising funds for Inspire. Vella joined via video call from the hospital to urge people to donate funds for the organisation which helps people with disability.

In a clip aired during that telethon, his parents, Josie and Maruska said there were no signs of the condition when he was born. He was cheerful and went to school normally.

“Then all of a sudden he began to gain weight rapidly,” Maruska, said. “When he was just four or five, in a few months he went from weighing 17 kilograms to 27 kilograms, and multiple tests and MRIs would not explain what was going on.”

Eventually, they were told he was diagnosed with ROHHAD, following which he spent years trying everything he could to lose weight, all the while struggling with the symptoms.

The situation took a turn for the worse two years ago, when Maruska was diagnosed with cancer.

“There was a period when I was afraid I was going to lose them both,” Josie said.