A young entrepreneur has created what is believed to be Malta’s first all-natural energy drink born from his personal experience with ADHD.

In a world saturated with sugary, artificial energy drinks, Matthew Cassar, 29, said he had decided to shake things up, and he is now calling on the public’s support as he seeks crowdfunding to take the energy drink - MEYN - to the next level.

“I do not really like coffee and I also know that the ingredients in many energy drinks are harmful. So I wanted to create a healthier option,” says Matthew who explains that he was using energy drinks to manage his ADHD symptoms and help him focus.

Matthew Cassar

ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity, and emotional dysregulation.

Matthew said that for most of his life he found it difficult to stay focused, even when he knew something needed to be done. It wasn’t until two years ago that he was diagnosed with ADHD, a moment that brought clarity to his struggles.

Like many others, Matthew turned to coffee and energy drinks to help him concentrate. Dopamine levels in the brain must be within a narrow range for optimal focus.

In people with ADHD, dopamine levels are often too low, and stimulant chemicals like caffeine help increase these levels. While stimulants can cause anxiety in people without ADHD, they help individuals with ADHD reach the right balance of dopamine.

But Matthew wasn’t a fan of coffee, and he knew the typical energy drinks on the market were packed with unhealthy ingredients. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Matthew experimented with natural ingredients in his home to create MEYN.

He started by ordering a kilogramme of caffeine and mixing it with fruit juices in his own kitchen. After conducting some research, he experimented by adding other natural ingredients, eventually developing a recipe.

Infused with lion’s mane mushroom, ginseng, maca root, and naturally extracted caffeine, he said the drink provides a sustained energy boost.

He began producing around 100 bottles a week in his own home. Initially, the product was called Juized.

For the first year he managed to put together 100 bottles a week.

As demand grew, he realised he needed to scale up production and is now seeking the support of the public through a Zaar crowdfunding campaign to raise €5,000 to kickstart the newly rebranded MEYN – a name that makes reference to the ingredient lion’s mane and that symbolises the strength and energy of a lion. There are two flavours Tropical Passion and Sour Berry.

Matthew said he has partnered with experts in Austria to refine the formula and create a shelf-stable version of the drink. That will make it more accessible while retaining its natural, high-quality ingredients.

Zaar crowdfunding page.