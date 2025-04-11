Expensive property prices are one of the reasons young people are getting married and starting families at a later stage in life, Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg said during a press conference on Friday.

Speaking in Msida alongside PN MPs Ivan Bartolo and Bernice Bonello, Buttigieg said the ever-increasing cost of housing is contributing to social changes among young Maltese people.

“The fact that you have an increase in property prices is one of the reasons that many of our young couples are deciding to get married and have children later in their lives,” he said.

Buttigieg pointed out that the average age for having a first child is now between 32 and 35, although “we have also had cases in 2024 of people 40 years old.”

RELATED STORIES ‘Forget cats and dogs, raise three kids instead’

Malta has the lowest fertility rate in the European Union at 1.08, far below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman.

He also referred to a press conference held earlier in the week about miscarriage leave, saying it had shown “as clear as day that there is a probability and risk for people trying to have their first child in that particular age range to have miscarriages.”

Buttigieg added that financial obligations with banks are another reason people are delaying having children.

The PN MP also voiced concern about how the current property market is displacing many Maltese people from areas such as Swieqi, St Julian’s, Sliema and Msida.

“They are dropping townhouse and terraced houses that are then being built into apartments. These apartments are then being used for either foreign workers, short lets or tourism,” he said. “

These means there are certain localities that are not just losing their streetscapes but also their patrimony and identity.”

While he acknowledged that some government schemes and incentives were “in and of themselves are good,” Buttigieg argued that these interventions resulted in property owners inflating prices.

Last month, the government confirmed that it will renew its €10,000 grant scheme for first-time buyers. Under the Housing Authority’s initiative, launched in 2023, eligible buyers receive €1,000 annually for 10 years. Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said that more than 4,900 buyers have benefitted so far, with the next payment due in June.

PN MP Bernice Bonello said one of the biggest issues facing young people is the difficulty of affording a home.

“When we compare the problem of how expensive the price of property is with low wages, the balance is totally lost,” she said.

Bonello said the Nationalist Party has drawn up a number of proposals, including a “housing for youth” scheme aimed at helping young families afford housing for a number of years. However, she did not provide further details on how this scheme would work.

Bartolo stressed that the party is aware of the problem of expensive housing and is looking out for the most vulnerable in society.