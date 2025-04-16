A 27-year-old man who allegedly beat up and robbed his grandmother was denied bail on arraignment on Wednesday.

The St Julian’s man, whose name cannot be published by court order, was accused of grievously injuring his grandmother, stealing from her Revolut account and misuse of a computer.

He opted to represent himself in court, refusing assistance from a legal aid lawyer who was in the courtroom.

He pleaded not guilty and told the court that he was discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital that morning, having gone there of his own volition.

He declared he was not contesting the validity of his arrest, but was contesting the charges.

When asked about his profession he replied: “I used to be a beggar but then had to stop since it’s criminalised”. “What?” the court asked. “Essentially unemployed,” he replied.

A protection order was issued in favour of his grandmother on a request by the prosecution.

As the accused was being escorted out of the courtroom, he turned back, telling the magistrate: “May I ask for bail please?”

Magistrate Abigail Critien said the court had already asked him whether he had any requests.

Asked where he would live, the man said he could live in a spare bedroom at his mother’s apartment. However, his grandmother – the injured party – pays the rent for his mother’s apartment. The accused said that in this way he would benefit from his mother’s rent paid by the injured party.

Police Inspector Christian Cauchi, prosecuting, objected to bail, arguing that the alleged victim has not yet testified. Moreover, the accused fled the scene and was found only eight hours later.

Bail was denied since the accused did not provide the necessary guarantees, he has no fixed address, and no one had confirmed that he could live with his mother.

AG lawyer Tilden Tabone prosecuted, assisted by Inspector Cauchi.