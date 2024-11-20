A 26-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of money laundering, the sale of fake items.

The police said on Wednesday that investigations kicked off after an anonymous tip-off about an advert on TikTok where the seller was advertising fake branded watches, with payment requested only in cash, allegedly for money laundering purposes.

The investigations revealed that the suspect was also advertising the illegal installation of beacon lights and sirens on private vehicles.

Fake watches being sold by the suspect. Police photo.

He was arrested while at the wheel of a car equipped with beacon lights and an activated siren. The car was unregistered and unlicensed.

A search of his residence yielded fake watches, bags and jewellery, beacon lights and sirens.

The police also found cans of pepper spray prepared for sale, and a quantity of cash.

They also seized what appeared to be fake credit cards and counterfeit euro banknotes, payment for which was being made by cryptocurrency.

Fake credit cards found by the police. Police photo.

The suspect was also involved in dark web sales of drugs in Malta and abroad.

The man is due to be arraigned before Magistrate Rachel Montebello later on Wednesday.