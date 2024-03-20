A 17-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday in a hit and run accident in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Fleur-de-Lys at 6pm.

The victim, who lives in Ħamrun, was hit by a Toyota Tercel whose driver fled the scene. Some parked cars were also damaged.

The young man wa given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations led to locating the alleged run away driver and his car in about an hour. He is an 18-year-old man who lives in Naxxar.

An inquiry is being held.

Police investigations continue.

