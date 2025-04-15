The final session of the 25th edition of the NSTF Mini European Assembly (MEA), organised by the National Student Travel Foundation (NSTF), took place last week, concluding months of research, collaboration and passionate debate.

The NSTF Mini European Assembly provides a vital platform for young people to engage with pressing European issues, develop leadership skills and champion the core principles of the EU.

This year’s theme, ‘Defending Democracy: Addressing Threats to the Rule of Law and Human Rights in the EU’, highlighted the importance of safeguarding European values in today’s global context.

Read the full story on Times2.

