A 19-year-old Maltese rapper who goes by the stage name Moodyy has just released a full Maltese rap/hip-hop album.

The album, titled Kif Wasalt Hawnhekk, features 13 tracks of modern rap, which include two collaborations with US artist Bad Karma and another local artist, Kodin Hill.

Moodyy hopes this album will help put Malta on the international music map and that people start “seeing and respecting the artistry” of rap music. The album is mostly mixed and mastered by the artist himself.

The track list