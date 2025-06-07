A 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after hitting his head on rocks after jumping into the sea at Għajn Tuffieħa on Saturday.

Sources said the man was in the rocky area of the bay when he struck his head against the rocks. He is believed to have spent some time with his head below water before the alarm was sounded.

Water sports workers brought him to shore, where doctors and lifeguards on site administered CPR.

He was rushed to hospital by emergency services. Sources said his condition is critical.