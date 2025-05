This year marks two landmark anniversaries – 50 years since the foundation of the National War Museum in Valletta and 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe. As part of Malta Remembers – a commemorative initiative reflecting on Malta’s wartime legacy – Heritage Malta and the National Celebrations Foundation are marking both occasions with a concert and an open day at Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum.

Read the full story at Times2.