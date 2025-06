Dwejra is a gem of the Maltese Islands — a time-capsule of geological history, a showcase of ecological adaptation, and a window unto our home galaxy (the Milky Way) and the Universe at large.

This is the sixth event in a series of talks in 2025 presented by Wirt Għawdex. The talk by Joseph Caruana, at 6.30pm at St Cecilia Chapel, will be delivered in English.

Read the full story at Times2.