Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky met with veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France on Thursday, with one encounter sparking a standing ovation and a discussion about who the real hero is.

Zelensky with the war veteran. Video: AFP

Zelensky was introduced to an elderly former US serviceman by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As the veteran went to kiss his hand, the Ukrainian president instead embraced him.

"You are the saviour of the people," the veteran told him.

"No, no – you saved Europe," Zelensky replied.

World leaders and veterans marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia and Canada landed on five stretches of the German-occupied French coastline. The largest amphibious invasion in history laid the foundations for the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

This year's ceremony came against the background of the current war in Ukraine, which is fighting off Russia's invasion. The commemorations provided a hugely symbolic backdrop to talks on how Kyiv can regain ground after recent Russian advances.