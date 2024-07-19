A youth who grievously injured a taxi driver by punching him in the face with a "metal fist" in 2022, was handed a suspended sentence in terms of a plea deal that was upheld by the court.

The incident surfaced two years ago when the victim, Joseph de Celis Makyuta, posted pictures of his blood-smeared face on Facebook, claiming that he had been repeatedly hit by the aggressor in the unprovoked attack.

The driver said that the incident happened on July 20, when he was called to pick up the suspect, then 20-year-old Oliver Chandler Kassim, near the Valletta police station.

The youth had been ushered there by police earlier that evening after his drunk behaviour attracted their attention. Later, he booked a cab from a mobile app.

During the trip to Mellieħa, the youth began to smoke and put his feet on the dashboard. But sensing that his passenger appeared to be drunk, Makyuta did not complain.

When they arrived at their destination, the passenger unbuckled his seatbelt. That was when the attack happened.

The victim later recalled how his passenger suddenly attacked him with a knuckleduster, repeatedly striking him in the face, while he [the driver] honked his horn to grab public attention in the hope that someone would help.

The driver suffered severe cuts and bruises on his face. A deep laceration needed suturing.

The suspected aggressor was subsequently arrested and charged with grievously injuring the taxi driver as well as causing such injury with arms proper.

Upon arraignment two years ago, the youth pleaded not guilty.

More recently, after the prosecution had wrapped up its evidence, the parties filed a joint application requesting the court to uphold their agreement upon a sentence of two years suspended for four years as adequate punishment.

Costs of the proceedings were to be borne by the defendant.

The Attorney General, who had not signed that application together with the prosecuting inspector, subsequently also registered agreement to that sentence.

The accused then registered an admission which he confirmed after being given time to reconsider and after the court clearly explained the consequences of that admission.

When handing down judgment, Magistrate Rachel Montebello observed that the admission was registered at an advanced stage. The court also noted the “very serious nature” of the charges.

However, the defendant’s criminal conduct sheet was “completely clean,” he was young and also experienced some mental health “difficulties.”

When all was considered, the court observed that the agreed sentence fell within the parameters of punishment in terms of law.

His criminal action had resulted in two offences but in such circumstances, the court was to apply punishment for the graver offence.

The court thus declared the defendant guilty, condemned him to a 2-year jail term suspended for four years and issued a restraining order for three years, to protect the victim.

Court expenses totaling €642 were to be paid by the defendant within three months.