The Youth Advisory Forum contributed to changes in the euthanasia proposal before it was made public, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

Earlier this month, the government announced proposals for euthanasia whereby terminally ill patients with less than six months to live could be allowed to voluntarily end their lives.

During the 2025 Public Service Expo on Friday, Abela had a meeting with the Youth Advisory Forum, where he thanked them for their contribution in shaping the euthanasia proposal.

"The discussion we had with you about assisted voluntary euthanasia led to amendments being made to the eventual proposal that was to be brought before the Cabinet,” Abela said.

Abela praised the forum for being a space where youths can have serious discussions with the prime minister, which contributes to policy amendments.

During the meeting, the youths also discussed migration, foreign workers, renewable energy, transport, land reclamation and tourism.

The youth advisory forum was set up by the cabinet office in 2023, and serves as a structure where the government can consult with youths on law and/or strategies.