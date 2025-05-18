Repubblika, the rule-of-law NGO, is offering young people aged 18 to 35 an opportunity to learn how to become more active in upholding democracy and defending rights.

The NGO will host a youth summer camp on democracy and activism in Gozo between September 2 and 5, 2025, where participants will learn how to take action in favour of democratic principles, fundamental rights and social justice.

The camp is part of a five-country EU project called ‘Restart, aimed at fostering democratic participation and active citizenship, as well as solidarity action to counter the impacts of organised crime. Each country will hold a similar camp.

The camp will offer both a theoretical and practical learning experience. Not only will participants gain invaluable knowledge from experts and activists about working for freedom, rights and justice, but they’ll also recreate a mini-democracy in practice and make a concrete contribution to a property in Gozo used for social purposes.

This is an opportunity for self-development and to make new friends among people who share a similar passion for fighting abuse, defending the downtrodden, and standing up for democracy.

The camp is open to anyone of eligible age who believes democracy is not a spectator sport but a crucial part of life in which they need to be involved.

More details and the application form are available at https://repubblika.org/youth-camp/.