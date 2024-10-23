EU Commissioner-hopeful Glenn Micallef has promised the European Parliament that he would make youth empowerment, wellbeing and gender equality key priorities, should his nomination be confirmed.

In a questionnaire ahead of his grilling next month, he outlined plans to foster intergenerational fairness, strengthen youth participation in democratic processes and address gender disparities across various policy areas.

"Strengthening our society and our social model will be at the core of my work to promote intergenerational fairness in Europe," he said.

"To fulfil this task, I will continue working to further enable Europe’s children and youth as actors of change, empowering them to make a difference in terms of sustainability and intergenerational solidarity."

Questionnaires are sent to commissioners-designate by the European Parliament. They cover a wide range of topics, including the candidate's qualifications and experience, views on EU policies, commitment to the European project and ethical conduct. Questionnaires are designed to assess the candidate's suitability for the role.

Micallef will face European Parliament grilling on November 4. If approved, he will be Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport.

Young people's involvement in decision-making

Micallef vowed to use the EU's "youth check" mechanism to ensure that all Commission initiatives with significant youth relevance take into account the needs and perspectives of young people. This initiative would be part of a broader effort to empower young people as actors of change and to involve them more meaningfully in decision-making processes.

He also committed to developing a strategy on intergenerational fairness, by setting up a President's Youth Advisory Board and holding regular Youth Policy Dialogues with commissioners in the first 100 days of his mandate.

He would also strengthen the popular exchange programme Erasmus+.

Micallef said he would address gender disparities, promote equality and mutual respect, and advance gender equality through international cultural and sport diplomacy.

Addressing political disillusionment

He said he plans to address the growing political disillusionment among young people, citing statistics indicating young people's declining trust in democratic institutions.

He attributed this disillusionment to a combination of factors, including attempts by authoritarian regimes and non-democratic actors to sow division and undermine democracy in Europe.

Disinformation and online manipulation were also exacerbating youth disillusionment, he said. These tactics could amplify polarisation and create a sense of insecurity and vulnerability among young people, affecting their trust in democratic institutions.

He promised he would work on a sustained and concerted effort to identify and address the root causes of youth disillusionment.

Excessive screen time and AI

Excessive screen time was also at the top of his agenda. He said he would continue to work on a comprehensive EU-wide inquiry to investigate the broader impacts of social media on wellbeing.

He pledged to push for investment in digital and media literacy to equip young Europeans with the skills to critically assess information, engage safely online, and navigate the complexities of social media and technology.

He also committed to supporting the cultural sector and promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a way that safeguarded human creativity and cultural diversity.

He pledged to work to maximise the cultural sector's contribution to the EU's economy and citizens' wellbeing, and to support cultural and creative SMEs in remaining competitive.

"I share the concerns over the working conditions of artists and workers in the cultural and creative sectors. I would organise a high-level round table with relevant stakeholders so that we continue to chart the way forward on this matter together," he said.

Sport also a priority

Micallef pledged to address issues such as the under-representation of women in sport governance, hate speech, abuse, discrimination, corruption, and doping.

He said he would promote sports participation for all, especially for people with fewer opportunities and said sports could help develop social, and personal skills in young people.

He also outlined plans to protect children and youth in the justice system and ensure their rights were protected in all judicial proceedings.

He pledged to work on protecting the mental health of children and young people, particularly online, and addressing issues such as cyberbullying, hate speech, and radicalisation.

He also committed to supporting the implementation of the directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence, which criminalises certain forms of cyber violence against women and girls.

He said he would also work with other commissioners to better protect children against sexual abuse and to ensure that justice systems are adapted to the needs of children.