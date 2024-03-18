Sit down with a group of young people to discuss their concerns on national policies and I bet that it will take less than five minutes for them to bring up issues related to the rampant degradation of our natural and built environment, unaffordable housing and limited job opportunities with a good pay.

Last week, alongside my colleagues from the European Democratic Students (EDS) and the PN delegation led by Bernard Grech, I travelled to Bucharest to participate in the EPP Congress. This gathering brings together the EPP family – the powerhouse of Europe – the largest political force in the Commission, Council, Parliament and European Committee of the Regions. I, therefore, took the opportunity to raise such matters with EU leaders, MEPs, prime ministers and mayors. I asked how can young people navigate the deep seas of modern living while simultaneously advocating for a greener future?

The headaches of the housing market, fuelled by the stubbornly high costs of living, have pushed the dream of homeownership, or, at least, affordable rent, further out of reach for many young people across Europe. In Malta, this reality is rife, with sky-high housing prices leaving a significant portion of youth struggling by uncertainty and financial strain.

While support mechanisms such as grants for first-time buyers are to be commended, these have not been enough to address the rising cost of property and inflation. Other initiatives to support young people fall short of their transformative potential. In Malta, for example, the administration of social housing has been marred by allegations of clientelism and corruption, eroding the integrity of these programmes and the trust of those they aim to serve.

Malta lacks a vision for a greener future

Concerns on housing are not only related to financial constraints but also to sustainability. Malta still lacks a vision for a greener future that encompasses a shift towards less intrusive construction methods and the promotion of eco-friendly building practices.

For instance, Gozo has been identified as one of the 100 European ‘cities’ to reach climate neutrality by 2030. But to what extent have policies responded to such target? What efforts are in place to develop carbon neutral homes like in other EU member states or to embrace the EU’s renovation wave? We need a vision that strikes the balance between progress and preservation and not abuse of power facilitating development in outside development zones and the destruction of village cores.

Successive surveys among young people have shown quite a negative opinion regarding their prospects on the island and this is not only related to environmental degradation. Job opportunities are another major headache. I believe not enough is being done to generate good job opportunities for young people in the Maltese islands, and as a Gozi­tan, I can say that this is even more challenging for youths in Gozo.

It is clear that the path forward requires a concerted effort to devise innovative solutions that are both equitable and sustainable. Grech’s leadership in Malta, emphasising policies focused on social and economic sustainability, has offered hope in this regard.

His commitment, alongside figures like Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, and Ursula Von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission, during the EPP Congress, served as a powerful reminder of the leadership necessary to address the concerns of young people who are becoming disengaged from politics.

The EPP manifesto adopted in Bucharest makes a commitment to ensure that EU policies consider the needs of young people. This serves as a reminder to all politicians of their responsibility to advocate for policies that strike a harmonious balance between environmental stewardship, the provision of affordable housing and the development of good job opportunities.

It is a daunting task demanding collective action. By addressing these challenges, we’ll ensure that the aspirations of Malta’s youth, and of all young Europeans, are not only heard but addressed in a manner that paves the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.

Beppe Galea

Beppe Galea is chairman of the European Democrat Students and International Secretary of the Nationalist Party.