Youths from the cathedral parish of Victoria embarked on a charity campaign during the festive season.

Among others, a charity tree has been set up at the cathedral where parishioners are placing food items and vouchers to be donated to families in need.

They are also visiting the elderly residing in public and private homes around Gozo.

A group of youths is currently also engaged in delivering poinsettia plants to the elderly and sick in the parish community.

The group is led by Fr Joseph Attard.