Cab drivers working for ride-hailing services such as Bolt, eCabs and Uber say they are struggling to renew their operator licences due to an ongoing dispute between architects and transport authorities.

The drivers, who operate vehicles with Y-plates, claim that Transport Malta has been rejecting their licence applications for the past several months, citing issues with garage declarations.

Although drivers have submitted applications endorsed by architects confirming that their garages have enough space for vehicles – seemingly in line with transport rules – many have found their submissions rejected.

The issue lies in the interpretation of regulations regarding garage permits.

Several Y-plate drivers, particularly those operating small fleets of fewer than five vehicles, say they had their applications denied because their garages lack commercial permits – something they insist is not a requirement for small operators according to transport regulations.

Others were refused for submitting planning permits to confirm garage size.

The rejections come after months of disagreement between the Chamber of Architects and transport authorities over garage permits for Y-plate cabs, which the chamber argues are necessary regardless of changes to transport rules seemingly not requiring them.

Aaron Gatt, president of the Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA), said the confusion has led many architects to outright refuse to sign declarations, leaving drivers “at the mercy of finding an architect willing to sign the declaration”.

Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) president Andre Pizzuto accused transport authorities of trying to “trick” architects into signing declarations that are not in line with regulations. He described the situation as a “bureaucratic nightmare”, claiming that TM is shifting the responsibility of due diligence onto architects.

“It is an attempt to use the warrant of my profession to circumvent regulations,” he said, pointing to the rejections as evidence of permits still being required regardless of changes to transport rules.

“They are not using their own system to do checks as they know it wouldn’t work; there are not enough garages.”

Both Gatt and Pizzuto claimed that TM had blamed Pizzuto for the rejections by distributing copies of KTP circulars on the topic to rejected drivers, instructing them to contact him personally.

Long-standing regulatory mess

The saga began in 2020 when Transport Malta introduced new regulations for the car hire and taxi sectors.

Until then, cab drivers were required to have a public service garage (PSG) – a space for commercial chauffeur-driven vehicles with a specific permit from the Planning Authority.

But then TM appeared to scrap the requirement, instead requiring cab operators to declare they had “sufficient space” to garage their vehicles in off-street parking sites or garages when not in use.

The situation shifted again in May 2023, when the government, aiming to curb abuse of Y-plate vehicles left overnight in public spaces, required operators to provide TM with site plans for garages or off-street parking showing there was adequate space for the registered vehicles.

By the end of the year, the rules changed once more, requiring architects to sign declarations certifying the garage’s address and size and adequate supply of car spaces. It also reintroduced the requirement to present a PSG permit – but seemingly only for operators with five or more vehicles.

But the KTP responded that it had not been consulted on the move, and in a circular to its members in November urged its members to continue making sure declarations were underpinned by a PSG, stressing that, according to law, they were still required for all cab operators regardless of the number of vehicles. Then in June, TM stopped asking for proof of permits for small operator renewals altogether, prompting the KTP to tell its members that a “change in submission requirements... does not in any way imply that the regulations have changed”.

The chamber emphasised that while TM regulated transport operators, “land use is regulated by the PA. Thus, unless authorised by the PA, no garage can be used for... cabs.”

Pizzuto said the latest change had left architects bearing the brunt of ensuring garages complied with regulations, a responsibility he said should rest with TM.

Drivers caught in the crossfire

Gatt said drivers are unfairly being caught in the middle of the dispute, struggling to make ends meet by having to continue to pay loans for cars they were unable to drive.

Both Gatt and Pizzuto confirmed that cab drivers had been handed copies of KTP’s November 2023 circular, which instructed architects to ensure any declarations were backed by a PSG permit, even for operators with fewer than five vehicles.

Pizzuto also revealed he had been personally contacted by at least one disgruntled driver, saying the ongoing permit dispute had “escalated to harassment”.

One frustrated driver has since lodged a complaint with the ombudsman, citing “grave legal anomalies and administrative irregularities” that have left his license renewal “in limbo”.

Questions sent to the transport ministry remain unanswered.