Malta’s largest fleet of Y-Plate cabs has said it is partnering up with a Chinese company to introduce biometric verification in its vehicles.

WT Global says it will be working with X-Telcom to deploy “biometric palm vein readers” across its fleet and infrastructure. It did not provide a timeframe for that plan but said it would be carrying a market analysis and stakeholder consultation before doing so.

Palm vein readers are an alternative to fingerprint scanners and use the vein pattern in a user’s hand palm to recognise and verify them.

“This advanced technology will provide secure, contactless driver authentication and passenger verification, streamlining daily operations while reinforcing security measures,” WT Global said. “The integration of palm vein biometrics is expected to significantly reduce fraud, improve regulatory compliance, and foster greater trust among passengers and regulatory authorities.”

In comments to Times of Malta, a WT Global spokesperson said the company hoped to introduce the biometric verification system as a means to preventing unauthorised drivers from using its fleet vehicles.

Palm vein recognition could be integrated into vehicle ignition systems, the spokesperson said, or used to ensure only authorised people had access to certain features of the cabs.

The spokesperson said the plan is still in its embryonic stages and that WT Global intends to consult with stakeholders about how to best integrate biometric recognition into its systems.

WT Global has a fleet of more than 300 vehicles, making it the country’s largest supplier of Y-Plate cabs. Its fleet is used to provide ride-hailing facilities by companies like Bolt, Uber or eCabs.

The company ran into regulatory trouble earlier this year when Transport Malta moved to suspend its licence, alleging that WT Global had lied about its vehicles all being parked in licenced garages at night. The issue was settled in February when the company agreed to pay roughly €400,000 in fines.

X-Telcom, the company that WT Global intends to partner with to provide biometric verification services, describes itself as a Shenzen-based Chinese firm with more than 12 years of experience in providing biometric and payment solutions.

A WT Global spokesperson told Times of Malta that user data required for the biometric system would be stored in “patented double-knot secure servers which will ensure the utmost data security in accordance with the most stringent ISO 27001 protocols.”