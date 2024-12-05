ŻfinMade, presented by ŻfinMalta, premieres in the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, Valletta, from December 5 to 8.

The biennial programme invites six Maltese choreographers to create a series of solos and duets with the ŻfinMalta company dancers. For its third edition, under the title Corporeality, this year’s participating artists were invited to interrogate the theme of ‘our bodies in a digital world’.

The programme presents three works each night, performed over four nights. The six Maltese choreographers are Florinda Camilleri, Valentina Cauchi, Tara Dalli, Pamela Kerr, Sandra Mifsud, and Sarah Vella.

ŻfinMade has earned its reputation as a vital space for Malta’s choreographers and dance artists to develop their oeuvre and work with ŻfinMalta’s professional dancers and staff. This year’s supporting artistic team includes lighting designer Dali Aguerbi, costume designer Holly Knowles and dramaturg Victor Jacono.

For more information and bookings go to kreattivita.org. ŻfinMade is produced in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.