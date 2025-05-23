The upcoming edition of the Zabbar Autofest is scheduled to take place this Sunday, May 25, between 9am and 1pm, along Triq l-Aħħar Ħbit mit-Torok, Żabbar.

Now in its 14th year, the event has experienced significant growth, with over 300 vehicles exhibited annually. Each edition has reached full capacity, reflecting the event’s increasing popularity and success. In keeping with its commitment to social responsibility, the organising team aims to support philanthropic initiatives and contribute to noble causes.

This year, the focus is a deeply personal one. In December, Chris Bonello, one of the founding members of the Autofest, was involved in a severe car accident. Proceeds from this edition of the event will be directed towards helping him obtain a bionic leg, offering vital assistance in his recovery journey.

Extensive efforts have been made to elevate the standard of the event even further, broadening its appeal to a wider range of motoring enthusiasts. The 2025 edition will feature an expanded variety of vehicles, including trucks, sports cars, supercars, and modified automobiles.

In addition, several sponsors will be present on site, showcasing their latest products and services relevant to the automotive sector, thereby enriching the experience for all attendees.

A highlight of this year’s event will be the presence of Louis Delétraz, the reigning World Endurance Champion in the European Le Mans Series, who will be joining us ahead of his participation in the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours Race.

The day will also feature entertainment provided by Sound Salon, who will curate a selection of popular music from various eras. Furthermore, a dedicated catering area will be available, offering a variety of food and beverages to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all guests.