Zagor stands as one of the most enduring and successful main characters in Italian comics. Created in 1961 by Sergio Bonelli (1932-2011), at the helm of Italy’s most popular comic book publishing house, which has been active since 1940, Zagor’s iconic appearance was crafted by Gallieno Ferri (1929-2016), who drew the series’ covers until his passing.

Over the past 60 years, Zagor’s adventures have been penned and illustrated by a host of distinguished writers and artists. Despite the crisis that has been threatening newsagents in recent years, the character continues to enjoy a devoted, multigenerational following, not only in Italy but also in countries such as Croatia, Serbia and Turkey.

The key to Zagor’s remarkable success lies in a brilliantly simple formula: a fictional universe that seamlessly blends the Old West of the early 19th century with elements of science fiction, mystery, horror and unbounded adventure.

Zagor is a steadfast vigilante who eschews summary justice, instead advocating for peace among diverse peoples, cultures and languages. The Native Americans, who often see him as a powerful ally, regard him as a god, yet Zagor wields no powers beyond his physical strength and indomitable courage. Alongside him is the comical Cico, a hearty eater, who proves fiercely loyal and surprisingly resourceful despite his fears. Together, they operate from Darkwood, a richly imagined realm that fuses the features of forests, swamps and jungles.

As a postmodern hero, Zagor’s tales intentionally pay homage to cinema, literature and popular culture in general. He faces off against a wide array of foes: criminals and bandits, mad scientists, necromancers, extraterrestrials, vampires, werewolves and monstrous beings of every kind. His stories delight both discerning readers and those simply seeking entertaining escapism.

To explore the legacy of this legendary character and comic series, the Embassy of Italy in Malta, the Department of Italian and the MA in Film Studies, both within the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts, invite the public to a roundtable discussion on November 6 at 6pm, at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta. This event will feature Moreno Burattini, one of Zagor’s scriptwriters since 1991 and editor of the eponymous series since 2007, along with acclaimed illustrator Walter Venturi and colourist Mad Cow.

The roundtable will be moderated by Fabrizio Romano, Italian ambassador to Malta, and Fabrizio Foni, senior lecturer in the Department of Italian and the MA in Film Studies, who specialises in popular culture.

Organised in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta and the NGO Wicked Comics, this event is free to attend and will be held in Italian.