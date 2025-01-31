The newly renovated premises of ŻAK Żurrieq were officially inaugurated on January 25. The centre will serve as a hub for young people from the locality and surrounding areas, fostering community, personal growth and spiritual development.

Operated by Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Kattolika (ŻAK) and the Maltese Catholic Action or Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija (AKM), the centre continues the legacy of Fr Ġużepp Falzon Zammit who, for decades, nurtured the youth of this community.

In her opening remarks, AKM president Marija Cachia expressed her gratitude towards Fr Zammit Falzon, who donated his house for use by AKM. She said his actions paid testament to his belief in the role of lay people within the Church and, therefore, of their formation.

Cachia extended her gratitude towards leaders of the AKM and ŻAK, who volunteered their time and skills towards developing a community of individuals committed to social justice. She added that the refurbishment of the Żurrieq centre, made possible through local and EU funding, enabled the continuation of this mission.

ŻAK president Michela Baldacchino explained that the purpose of ŻAK, which is a branch of the Maltese Catholic Action, is to provide programmes for spiritual, social and personal development. The structures of ŻAK assist youth leaders and other young people in the administration of youth work activities and support them to organise group meetings of young people, as well as other activities like summer camps.

Mario Calleja, vice-chairperson of the GAL Xlokk Foundation, underscored the importance of volunteering within the community and of nurturing young people, claiming that the foundation prioritised youth when allocating European funds. He also highlighted the positive impact of youth work, such as that carried out by ŻAK.

Also present for the inauguration were Minister for Inclusion and Social Well-being, Julia Farrugia, and the chief executive of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, Mauro Pace Parascandolo.

Farrugia said the inauguration was meaningful because it evidenced the “love, solace and solidarity” that are nurtured within the premises. She said this helps young people develop strong values that have a positive impact in their personal lives, at their workplace and in the community.

Farrugia noted that this project was one of 168 supported by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector over the past few years.

Pace Parascandolo added that the renovation of the premises demonstrates the collaboration not only between organisations and entities, but also between different funds and schemes available for the voluntary sector.

The refurbishment of the ŻAK Centre in Żurrieq was made possible through €30,000 in EU funds from the LEADER Programme 2014-2020, ‘Measure 2: Strengthening a Healthy Cultural Identity’, administered by the GAL Xlokk Foundation; €7,500 from the Co-Financing Fund, managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector; and funds through the Planning Authority’s Irrestawra Darek scheme.

The inauguration ceremony culminated in a thanksgiving mass, celebrated by Mgr Carmel Camilleri, who served as spiritual director of the centre for around 15 years during the late 1970s to the early 1990s.

ŻAK Żurrieq welcomes young people, aged 16 years and over, on Fridays between 7 and 9.30pm. They participate in its diverse programmes, which include workshops, social events and spiritual activities. For more information on how to get involved, contact AKM on info@akmalta.org or send a message on their Facebook or Instagram pages.