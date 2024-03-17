Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini named a 27-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Slovenia and Belarus this month.

The national team will step up their preparations for this year’s UEFA Nations League commitments when they face Slovenia on March 21 and then take on Belarus on March 26, with both matches being played at the National Stadium.

Marcolini brought some young talent into his pool for these upcoming fixtures.

The Italian coach has named in his squad Floriana wingback Carlo Zammit Lonardelli, who will be making his first-ever appearance in the group, Balzan’s attacking midfielder Jan Busuttil as well as Dunstan Vella, who is also on the books of Floriana.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com