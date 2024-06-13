Zampa Debattista has announced its successful attainment of the prestigious 2024 HR Quality Mark certification, awarded by FHRD, marking a significant achievement for the firm. The HR Quality Mark is valid for three years and signifies both internal and external recognition of exemplary HR practices, strengthening employer branding and talent attraction while fostering employee retention.

The rigorous audit process, covering six key sections including strategy, talent, engagement, career, efficiency and relations, resulted in Zampa Debattista achieving outstanding scores across the board.

Aligned with the company's purpose of ‘Raising the profession with integrity, honour, and passion’, as articulated by the Partners at the firm, Zampa Debattista pledges to continuously provide support to its employees, by fostering a sustainable and compassionate environment encouraging individual growth and success within the organisation.

Kris Bartolo, Financial Advisory and HR Partner emphasised that Zampa Debattista's dedication extends beyond the workplace, with active engagement in meaningful CSR initiatives such as beach cleanups and fundraising for NGOs.

Offering a comprehensive range of benefits, such as health insurance, flexible working hours, remote work options, gym membership discounts, and continuous learning opportunities from both technical and non-technical perspectives, Zampa Debattista aims to develop holistic professionals. These benefits help employees navigate challenges and master essential 21st-century skills, including communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Additionally, the access to various employee discount schemes ensures an attractive and fulfilling workplace environment.

Looking ahead, Zampa Debattista remains committed in upholding the highest standards of excellence and nurturing its most valuable asset – its people.