Villa Buleben, one of Żebbuġ’s most storied landmarks, will welcome the public for the first time this weekend.

Known locally as Tal-Baruni, the 18th-century palazzo has long been shrouded in mystery. Its grand gardens, intricate irrigation systems, and chapel have been hidden behind closed doors for centuries.

Inside the Villa Photo: Perry Estate Agents Malta

The palazzo and its grounds will be open on October 26 and 27 (Saturday and Sunday) from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free. The Żebbuġ local council organised the opening in collaboration with the property’s owner Neville Agius.

Żebbuġ mayor Steve Zammit Lupi told Times of Malta the open day would hopefully persuade the state to purchase it.

“This is a property with significant historical and cultural value not only to the local community but also nationally and should be enjoyed by the people."

He wishes to see the villa’s gardens permanently opened to the public, similar to San Anton Gardens in Attard and Romeo Romano Gardens in Santa Venera, with the palazzo serving as a cultural hub.

Theatre in the property. Photo: Perry Estate Agents Malta

The palazzo - once the residence of Baron Gaetano Azzopardi, who served in the Order of St John’s infirmary - retained many of its original features, including a private theatre on the ground floor. Despite its age, the building has been well-preserved, with much of its architectural charm intact.

A Grade 2 listing protects the palazzo. However, the property also features the Chapel of Our Lady of Forsaken Souls, which enjoys the highest level of protection - Grade 1.

A Planning Authority application (PA/08425/20) to convert the palazzo into a 32-room boutique hotel is currently pending.

The local council objected to the application.

A to mark the Azzopardi family that owned the villa. Photo: Perry Estate Agents Malta

Zammit Lupi emphasised the deep-rooted connection between the community and the villa despite many having never stepped foot in it.

“The palace is engrained in our (Żebbuġ residents) collective memory. There is a lot of nostalgia surrounding it, and we are proud of it,” he added.

With guided tours sold out, walk-ins are encouraged, and visitors are advised to arrive on foot as parking space near the property is limited.