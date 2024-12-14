The Żebbuġ local council is organising a Christmas Day lunch for those who will be alone on Christmas Day.

“We want to organise a community safe space for people who would usually be alone on Christmas Day,” Żebbuġ mayor Steve Zammit Lupi said.

“We talk a lot about loneliness and mental health, but during this month we can get carried away with Christmas decorations and forget about the community spirit.”

Following discussions with other members of the council, Zammit Lupi approached the parish priest who offered one of the parish’s centres for Christmas Day. Food will be prepared by Rafel Sammut, head chef of Briju restaurant.

“I will be volunteering on the day, and other individuals have already reached out to volunteer during the lunch,” he said, adding no pictures or footage will be taken during the lunch to respect the privacy of the guests.

According to Zammit Lupi, this is the first time the council is organising a Christmas Day lunch. Every year the council organises festive events for residents.

He said while the invitation is open to everyone, it is mainly directed at Żebbuġ residents.

When asked if loneliness was prevalent in the locality, he said while no one had told him they felt alone, he is aware some residents do suffer from loneliness.

“I hope other local councils will be encouraged to do something similar and help their residents on Christmas Day,” he said.

Anyone in need of more information about the lunch can call the council on 2146 8181

The council’s initiative to bring the community together and ensure no one is left alone at Christmas is similar to the Curia’s annual traditional Christmas lunch organised for needy and lonely people.