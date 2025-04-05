Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday hailed "tangible progress" after meeting British and French military chiefs in Kyiv to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army and ways to support the war-torn country after any end to hostilities with Russia.

British Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin and his French counterpart Thierry Burkhard on Friday held talks with Zelensky, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Zelensky wrote on social media on Saturday: "There is tangible progress and the first details on how the security contingent of partners can be deployed," without giving details.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are spearheading European efforts to send what they call a "reassurance force" to Ukraine after any end to the war sparked by Russia's invasion in 2022.

"We continue our discussions on long-term support for the Ukrainian people," Macron said Saturday on X.

"First, for their army, which is – and will remain – their first line of defence; and second, on a possible reassurance force, deployed behind the line of contact to deter any renewed Russian aggression."

Zelensky thanked "the UK and France for their leadership", saying "it is this kind of joint work, when everyone is focused on a strong result, that helps to bring a reliable and lasting peace to Ukraine."

He said the allies are "making efforts to ensure security in Ukraine and reliable security guarantees".

'Determined support'

Ukraine has said Russia does not want a ceasefire, which the United States is attempting to bring about.

The visit to Kyiv by the French and British military chiefs came on the same day that a Russian ballistic missile strike on Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.

Zelensky said Friday evening: "We are discussing presence on the ground, in the sky and at sea. We are also discussing air defence. And some other sensitive things," without elaborating.

"We will be meeting at the level of our military every week. Our partners already have a lot of understanding of what Ukraine needs," he added.

Burkhard, the chief of staff of France's armed forces, said on Saturday they had discussed "reassurance options" to be provided by an international coalition.

"Together, we want to guarantee a lasting and solid peace in Ukraine, an essential condition for the security of the European continent," he said on X.

The goal of the joint trip was to "maintain determined support" for the Ukrainian army which would allow it to continue to fight against Russian forces, he added.

Another goal was to "define a long-term strategy for the reconstruction and transformation of the army", he added.